NFL Transactions: Monday 9/28

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

  • 49ers signed LB Matt Judon to the practice squad.

Browns

Dolphins

Eagles

Giants

Lions

  • Lions released DB Natrone Brooks from the practice squad.
  • Lions signed TE Miles Kitselman to the practice squad.

Packers

Panthers

Raiders

  • Raiders released WR Ronnie Bell from the practice squad.
  • Raiders signed WR Tyler Scott to the practice squad.

Vikings

  • Vikings traded QB J.J. McCarthy to the Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

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