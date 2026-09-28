NFL Transactions: Monday 9/28

49ers
- 49ers signed LB Matt Judon to the practice squad.
Browns
- Browns released DB D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad.
- Browns signed DB Myles Bryant to the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins placed RB Devon Achane on injured reserve.
- Dolphins released DE Clelin Ferrell and DT Jordan Miller from the practice squad.
- Dolphins waived DT Keith Cooper.
Eagles
- Eagles elevated LB Chance Campbell and TE Zach Ertz from the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants traded a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Vikings for QB J.J. McCarthy.
- Giants waived QB Jake Haener.
Lions
- Lions released DB Natrone Brooks from the practice squad.
- Lions signed TE Miles Kitselman to the practice squad.
Packers
- Packers placed T Zach Bako-Bewele on injured reserve.
- Packers released DT Eric Johnson from the practice squad.
- Packers signed G Laken Tomlinson from the Cowboys’ practice squad.
- Packers signed G Mekhi Becton to the practice squad.
Panthers
- Panthers signed G Saahdiq Charles to the practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders released WR Ronnie Bell from the practice squad.
- Raiders signed WR Tyler Scott to the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings traded QB J.J. McCarthy to the Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick.
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