Giants Tried Out DT PJ Mustipher

The New York Giants hosted DT PJ Mustipher for a tryout on Monday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Mustipher, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Saints signed Mustipher to their active roster in December and he signed with the Eagles for 2024 before spending the year on the Cardinals’ practice squad. Mustipher re-signed with Arizona but was let go with an injury settlement.

In 2025, Mustipher appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 32 total tackles and a tackle for loss.