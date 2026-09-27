Glazer: Giants Could Double-Dip & Add Two Quarterbacks This Week

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says the Giants have been aggressively exploring the quarterback market and will make at least one, possibly two additions to the room.

New York has been connected to several passers in the past week, with the list including.

Of this group, Glazer says it’s unlikely the Giants go after Jones or Minshew. He notes he’s heard some steam around Garoppolo

New York is expected to add a quarterback to its roster since Jameis Winston and Jake Haener are the only two in their building following the season-ending injury to Jaxson Dart.

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers at the 2017 trade deadline for a 2018 second-round pick, and he was set to become an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but was cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.