NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/26

49ers
- 49ers elevated DT Kevin Givens and DT Sebastian Valdez from the practice squad.
- 49ers placed WR Demarcus Robinson on injured reserve.
- 49ers signed DE Viliami Fehoko from the practice squad.
Bengals
- Bengals elevated TE Tanner Hudson from the practice squad.
- Bengals placed WR Andrei Iosivas on injured reserve.
- Bengals signed LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.
Bills
- Bills elevated DB Te’Cory Couch from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos elevated WR Kolbe Katsis and RB Adam Prentice from the practice squad.
- Broncos placed RB Jonah Coleman on injured reserve.
- Broncos signed LS Mitchell Fraboni from the practice squad.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers elevated DB Ifeatu Melifonwu from the practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers elevated TE Patrick Herbert and LB Caleb Murphy from the practice squad.
- Chargers placed T Trey Pipkins on injured reserve.
- Chargers signed QB D.J. Uiagalelei from the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs elevated LB Cole Christiansen and DE Tyreke Smith from the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts elevated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the practice squad.
- Colts placed WR Alec Pierce on injured reserve.
- Colts signed WR Anthony Gould from the practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders elevated LB Ale Kaho from the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys elevated DB Reddy Steward from the practice squad.
- Cowboys placed DB P.J. Locke on injured reserve.
- Cowboys signed LB Justin Barron from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins elevated LB Liam Anderson and DE Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants elevated WR Braxton Berrios and LB Malik Harrison from the practice squad.
- Giants signed QB Jake Haener from the practice squad.
Jaguars
- Jaguars elevated LB Jalen McLeod from the practice squad.
Jets
- Jets elevated K Jason Sanders and WR Sterling Shepard from the practice squad.
- Jets signed WR Jamaal Pritchett from the practice squad.
Lions
- Lions elevated DB Jalen Mills and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga from the practice squad.
- Lions placed DB Thomas Harper on injured reserve.
Panthers
- Panthers elevated WR David Moore and RB Anthony Tyus from the practice squad.
- Panthers placed LB Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed LB Maema Njongmeta from the practice squad.
Patriots
- Patriots elevated DB Mike Brown and DT Jeremiah Pharms from the practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders elevated WR Cody White from the practice squad.
Rams
- Rams elevated RB Dean Connors and LB Eli Neal from the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens elevated DB K’Von Wallace from the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints elevated WR Kevin Austin and WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper from the practice squad.
Seahawks
- Seahawks elevated DB Maxen Hook and RB Velus Jones from the practice squad.
Steelers
- Steelers elevated RB Lew Nichols and DB Doneiko Slaughter from the practice squad.
- Steelers placed G Gennings Dunker on injured reserve.
- Steelers signed RB Travis Homer from the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans elevated WR Lewis Bond and DB George Odum from the practice squad.
- Texans placed LB Jake Hummel on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans elevated RB Michael Carter from the practice squad.
- Titans signed DB Erick Hallett from the practice squad.
- Titans waived LB Owen Pappoe.
Vikings
- Vikings elevated DB Tavierre Thomas and LB Kyle Van Noy from the practice squad.
- Vikings placed C Nick Samac on injured reserve.
- Vikings signed P Johnny Hekker from the practice squad.
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