NFL Transactions: Saturday 9/26

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

  • 49ers elevated DT Kevin Givens and DT Sebastian Valdez from the practice squad.
  • 49ers placed WR Demarcus Robinson on injured reserve.
  • 49ers signed DE Viliami Fehoko from the practice squad.

Bengals

Bills

  • Bills elevated DB Te’Cory Couch from the practice squad.

Broncos

Buccaneers

Chargers

  • Chargers elevated TE Patrick Herbert and LB Caleb Murphy from the practice squad.
  • Chargers placed T Trey Pipkins on injured reserve.
  • Chargers signed QB D.J. Uiagalelei from the practice squad.

Chiefs

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders elevated LB Ale Kaho from the practice squad.

Cowboys

Dolphins

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

  • Raiders elevated WR Cody White from the practice squad.

Rams

  • Rams elevated RB Dean Connors and LB Eli Neal from the practice squad.

Ravens

Saints

Seahawks

  • Seahawks elevated DB Maxen Hook and RB Velus Jones from the practice squad.

Steelers

Texans

Titans

Vikings

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