49ers Tried Out Four, Including DE Matt Judon

Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers tried out four players, including veteran pass rusher Matt Judon, on Saturday.

The team also worked out LB Jamin Davis, DE Julian Okwara, and DE Dawuane Smoot.

Judon, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. He was entering the final year of that deal when he was traded to Atlanta prior to the 2024 season in exchange for a third-round pick.

The Dolphins signed Judon to a one-year contract this past August, but he was waived and quickly worked out for the Bills soon after.

In 2025, Judon appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks, and one pass deflection. He also appeared in one game for the Bills.