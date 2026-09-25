Nick Bosa Expected To Miss A Few Weeks With Calf Injury

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 49ers DE Nick Bosa pulled his calf during practice on Thursday and is expected to miss a few weeks, including Week 3 against the Cardinals.

Schefter adds the team is still figuring out whether Bosa will need to go on injured reserve and miss four weeks.

Bosa, 28, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers in 2023.

In 2026, Bosa has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded seven total tackles including two tackles for loss.

We’ll have more on Bosa as the news becomes available.