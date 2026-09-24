Latest On Potential QB Targets For Giants

The Giants lost QB Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, leaving QB Jameis Winston as the starter and the only other quarterback on the roster for the time being.

Following the injury, Giants HC John Harbaugh was clear they will add to the room and wouldn’t rule out a trade, with a preference for bringing in a veteran.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, Adam Schefter went into a few veteran options around the league the Giants could target.

Schefter mentioned Cardinals QB Gardner Minshew because of his connection to Giants OC Matt Nagy from their time together in Kansas City, along with Arizona also having Jacoby Brissett and third-round rookie Carson Beck.

He then talked about 49ers QB Mac Jones, but was clear it would cost a premium, assuming San Francisco is even willing to listen to offers.

Ultimately, Schefter thinks the Giants want to see how Week 3 goes with Winston before making a final decision.

Per Ryan Dunleavy, the Giants have real interest in veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo, and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo believes Garoppolo would be interested. Before the season, it was reported that Garoppolo was considering retirement and would only sign for the right situation.

Former Raiders and Saints QB Derek Carr was quick to shut down any rumors on social media that he might come out of retirement to lead the Giants.

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Minshew, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts for the 2023 season before signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders back in March of last year to compete for their starting job.

The Raiders released Minshew in March 2025 and he later signed on with the Chiefs before joining the Cardinals for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Minshew appeared in four games for the Chiefs and completed six of 13 pass attempts for 37 yards and an interception.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ QB situation as the news becomes available.