Harbaugh: Giants Will Add Another QB, Haven’t Ruled Out Trade

Giants QB Jaxson Dart is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in Week 2. When speaking to reporters on Wednesday, HC John Harbaugh said they will add another quarterback to their roster and prefer to bring in a veteran option, per Connor Hughes.

Harbaugh added that they have not ruled out acquiring another quarterback through a trade.

New York took a drastic hit to its season with Dart’s season-ending injury. Jameis Winston being the only quarterback on the roster made it very likely for them to add someone in the coming days.

The Giants signed Winston to a two-year, $13 million extension earlier this month.

Some of the top quarterbacks available in our Top 100 Free Agents list include former Giants QB Russell Wilson, former Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo, and former Titans QB Will Levis.

Dart, 23, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons there.

The Giants used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Dart. He signed a four-year, $16,954,982 contract that includes an $8,970,895 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Dart appeared in 14 games for the Giants with two starts and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 487 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2026, Dart has made two starts for the Giants and completed 26 of 34 passes for 250 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 54 yards.