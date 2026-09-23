49ers Announce Five Transactions, Including DT CJ West To Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed DT CJ West on injured reserve, signing DT Naquan Jones to take his place.

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Naquan Jones to a one-year deal and signed WR Brandin Cooks and DL Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the team’s practice squad. The team has placed DL C.J. West on the Injured Reserve List. 📰: https://t.co/CysHxYCtY9 pic.twitter.com/tmW8gk3CjF — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 23, 2026

San Francisco also officially signed WR Brandin Cooks to the practice squad along with DE Viliami Fehoko. To make room, they cut CB Jakob Robinson.

West, 24, was a one-year starter at Indiana and transferred to the Hoosiers after four years at Kent State. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and third-team All-MAC in 2023.

The 49ers used the No. 113 pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft on West. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,209,208 contract with a $1,009,208 signing bonus.

In 2026, West appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded five total tackles.