Bills Signing DL Austin Johnson To PS

The Bills announced on Saturday that they have signed DL Austin Johnson to their practice squad.

Johnson, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.66 million contract in Tennessee.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants. The Giants liked what they saw out of Johnson and brought him back again in 2021.

Johnson signed a two-year deal with the Chargers in 2022 worth up to $14 million and a one-year deal with Buffalo for the 2024 season. He then signed with Jacksonville for 2025.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and recorded 12 tackles and a sack.