Vikings Sign DL Jonathan Harris To PS

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have signed DL Jonathan Harris to their practice squad.

Harris, 30, signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Lindenwood back in 2019. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

He was eventually promoted to the Bears’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Broncos in October 2019. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before being promoted in November 2022.

He had a brief stint with the Dolphins but did not appear in a game before joining the Panthers. Carolina waived him in December 2024, and he signed a futures deal with the Vikings after joining their practice squad.

He was let go after camp and spent the year on the practice squad.

In 2024, Harris appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery.