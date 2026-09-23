Seahawks Made Four Moves, Put G Anthony Bradford On IR

The Seattle Seahawks announced that G Anthony Bradford has been placed on injured reserve.

He’ll miss at least the next four games while he recovers. He’s been out with knee and hip injuries the past couple of weeks.

Seattle filled the roster spot by promoting S Rodney Thomas from the practice squad, and also signed DT Uso Seumalo and WR Malick Meiga to the unit. They have an exemption for Meiga.

Bradford, 25, was a two-year starter at LSU. He appeared in 29 total games for the Tigers and made 17 starts. The Seahawks drafted him with the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4,643,988 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $803,988 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Bradford has appeared in one game with one start at right guard for the Seahawks. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 59 guard out of 69 qualifying players.