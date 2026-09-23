Giants OLB Brian Burns Likely To Miss Time With Ankle Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Giants OLB Brian Burns is likely to miss time with his ankle injury, but is not expected to require surgery.

Schefter notes that Burns was not in attendance at Wednesday’s practice.

It will be interesting to see the extent of Burns’ injury and whether the team will place him on injured reserve.

Burns, 28, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that included a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season which cost them $16.012 million fully guaranteed. He was traded to the Giants in March 2024 for a 2024 second-round pick, a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

New York shortly signed him to a five-year, $141 million extension after the trade was done and restructured his contract back in March.

In 2026, Burns has appeared in two games and recorded four tackles.