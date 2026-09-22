Giants Re-Signing OL Ryan Schernecke

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants are re-signing OL Ryan Schernecke to the practice squad after releasing him last week.

Schernecke, 23, played five years at Division II Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, where he earned AP All-American Second Team honors in 2025. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of following the 2026 draft.

Schernecke was let go after camp and stuck around on the practice squad before being let go a few weeks later.

In his collegiate career, Schernecke appeared in 48 games over five years at Kutztown University.