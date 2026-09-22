Titans Made Two PS Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed G Drew Moss to the practice squad and cut LB Jimmy Ciarlo in a corresponding move. 

Titans helmetTitans helmet

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Hendon Hooker
  2. RB Kalel Mullings
  3. WR K.J. Osborne
  4. RB Michael Carter
  5. DE Jalyn Holmes
  6. DT Timmy Horne
  7. DB Jalen McMurray
  8. T Rasheed Miller
  9. WR Tyren Montgomery
  10. TE Joel Wilson
  11. NT Laki Tasi (International)
  12. WR Xavier Restrepo
  13. LB Mohamoud Diabate
  14. DB Erick Hallett
  15. DB Isaiah Oliver
  16. G Garrett Dellinger
  17. G Drew Moss

Ciarlo, 25, was a two-year starter at Army who will serve in the infantry after his playing career. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but tore his ACL and was cut with an injury designation. 

The Bills signed Ciarlo last August and he stuck around on the practice squad after the preseason. He bounced on and off the active roster before being let go and catching on with the Dolphins. 

Ciarlo returned to Buffalo on a futures deal but was cut coming out of the preseason. The Titans signed him to the practice squad. 

In 2025, Ciarlo appeared in one game for the Bills. 

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