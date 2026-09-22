Titans Made Two PS Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed G Drew Moss to the practice squad and cut LB Jimmy Ciarlo in a corresponding move.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

QB Hendon Hooker RB Kalel Mullings WR K.J. Osborne RB Michael Carter DE Jalyn Holmes DT Timmy Horne DB Jalen McMurray T Rasheed Miller WR Tyren Montgomery TE Joel Wilson NT Laki Tasi (International) WR Xavier Restrepo LB Mohamoud Diabate DB Erick Hallett DB Isaiah Oliver G Garrett Dellinger G Drew Moss

Ciarlo, 25, was a two-year starter at Army who will serve in the infantry after his playing career. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but tore his ACL and was cut with an injury designation.

The Bills signed Ciarlo last August and he stuck around on the practice squad after the preseason. He bounced on and off the active roster before being let go and catching on with the Dolphins.

Ciarlo returned to Buffalo on a futures deal but was cut coming out of the preseason. The Titans signed him to the practice squad.

In 2025, Ciarlo appeared in one game for the Bills.