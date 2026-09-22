Falcons Put CB AJ Terrell On IR Among Four Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed CB AJ Terrell on injured reserve, sidelining him for a minimum of four games with a groin injury.

We have made the following roster moves: – Placed A.J. Terrell Jr. on IR

– Signed Zach Harrison to the 53

– Released James Brockermeyer from PS

– Signed Colby Sorsdal to PShttps://t.co/PH1EPFrCM8 pic.twitter.com/aFfMbbVwX7 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 22, 2026

They filled the open roster spot by signing DL Zach Harrison, as well as announcing a couple of previously reported practice squad signings.

Terrell, 27, was selected in the first round by the Falcons out of Clemson back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract that includes a fifth-year option through 2024

Terrell signed a four-year, $81 million extension before the 2024 season. He’s due base salaries of $17 million and $18 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2026, Terrell has appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded six total tackles and two passes defended.