Falcons Put CB AJ Terrell On IR Among Four Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have placed CB AJ Terrell on injured reserve, sidelining him for a minimum of four games with a groin injury.
We have made the following roster moves:
– Placed A.J. Terrell Jr. on IR
– Signed Zach Harrison to the 53
– Released James Brockermeyer from PS
– Signed Colby Sorsdal to PShttps://t.co/PH1EPFrCM8 pic.twitter.com/aFfMbbVwX7
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 22, 2026
They filled the open roster spot by signing DL Zach Harrison, as well as announcing a couple of previously reported practice squad signings.
Terrell, 27, was selected in the first round by the Falcons out of Clemson back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract that includes a fifth-year option through 2024
Terrell signed a four-year, $81 million extension before the 2024 season. He’s due base salaries of $17 million and $18 million over the final two years of the deal.
In 2026, Terrell has appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded six total tackles and two passes defended.
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