Eagles Signing CB Kenny Moore II

According to Tyler Brooke, the Eagles are signing CB Kenny Moore II.

Mike Garafolo adds it’s expected to be a one-year deal with a maximum value of $3 million. He could start out on the practice squad, and is expected to play a combination of nickel and safety.

The veteran cornerback had been generating interest from multiple teams, including the Lions, but it’s Philadelphia who gets the contract commitment in the end.

He’ll add some depth to their secondary. Moore was cut by the Colts this offseason in a salary-saving move after no trade partners emerged.

Moore, 31, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Colts.

Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019 and made a base salary of $6.795 million in the final year of that deal in 2023. Indianapolis re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $30 million in 2024.

However, he was released ahead of the final year of that deal in 2026.

In 2025, Moore appeared in 14 games for the Colts and made seven starts for them. He recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception returned for a TD and six pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.