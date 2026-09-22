Jets Signing QB Will Levis

Tom Pelissero reports the Jets are signing former Titans QB Will Levis to the practice squad.

Pelissero reports the Jets are releasing QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Levis worked out with the Jets before the season started.

Levis, 27, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus when the Titans waived him during roster cuts.

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.