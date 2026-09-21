Patriots Worked Out Four Tight Ends

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots had four tight ends in for a workout on Monday.

The full list includes:

Tanner Conner Devin Culp Lance Mason Patrick Murtagh

Conner, 28, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Idaho State. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts in 2023 and bounced on and off their practice squad.

He re-signed to a futures deal in 2024 and wound up cracking their active roster. Miami waived Conner in early November, 2025, and he had a stint with the Giants to finish out the year.

In 2025, Conner appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded nine receptions on 15 targets for 91 yards (10.1 YPC).