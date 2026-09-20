Patriots Fear G Mike Onwenu Suffered Season-Ending Leg Injury

Jordan Schultz reports that the Patriots fear G Mike Onwenu suffered a season-ending leg injury on Sunday,

He recently agreed to a restructured contract that reduces his cap charge by $7.5 million, according to Mike Reiss.

Onwenu will receive $10 million in guarantees and bonuses under the revised contract. He is in the final year of his three-year, $57 million deal, and his cap hit is now $17.5 million instead of $25 million.

Onwenu, 28, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2020. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.497 million deal that included a $202,468 signing bonus.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Onwenu appeared in 17 games and made 17 starts for the Patriots.

We will have more on Onwenu as it becomes available.