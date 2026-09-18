Stephon Gilmore Signs One-Day Contract To Retire With Patriots

Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore announced his retirement from the NFL back in April after 13 seasons in the league. On Friday, Gilmore signed a one-day contract with the Patriots to retire with the organization.

Gilmore, 35, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

From there, Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts in 2022. Indianapolis traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 and he finished out his deal before signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings in 2024.

In his career, Gilmore appeared in 180 games over 13 seasons with the Bills, Patriots, Cowboys, Colts, Vikings and Panthers. He recorded 617 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 32 interceptions, two touchdowns, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Gilmore was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time First-Team All-Pro Selection, along with winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and a Super Bowl in 2018.