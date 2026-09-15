NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/15

49ers
- 49ers signed DT McKinnley Jackson to the practice squad.
- 49ers signed TE Brayden Willis from the practice squad.
Broncos
- Broncos signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Browns
- Browns placed RB Dylan Sampson on injured reserve.
- Browns released DB D’Angelo Ross and DT Chris Williams from the practice squad.
- Browns signed RB Jaleel McLaughlin from the practice squad.
- Browns signed T Obinna Eze, RB Eric Gray, P Wes Pahl, and T Xavier Truss to the practice squad.
Cardinals
- Cardinals released WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers placed WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith on injured reserve.
- Chargers signed DB Isas Waxter to the practice squad.
- Chargers signed WR Gary Jennings from the practice squad.
Chiefs
- Chiefs released DB Tanner McCalister from the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts released DB Rob Carter from the practice squad.
Commanders
- Commanders released LB D.J. Johnson and DB Darius Rush from the practice squad.
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed RB Tyler Goodson from the Falcons’ practice squad.
- Cowboys waived RB Israel Abanikanda.
Eagles
- Eagles placed G Landon Dickerson on injured reserve.
- Eagles signed TE Josiah Deguara to the practice squad.
- Eagles signed WR Britain Covey from the practice squad.
Jets
- Jets released LB Jaden Keller and G Xavier Newman-Johnson from the practice squad.
- Jets signed DB Jordan Clark from the practice squad.
- Jets signed WR Tyler Johnson, DB John Saunders, and WR Sterling Shepard to the practice squad.
Packers
- Packers released WR Chris Hilton from the practice squad.
- Packers waived DB Trey Dean from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Panthers
- Panthers signed LB Tyrel Dodson from the practice squad.
- Panthers waived WR Jimmy Horn.
Patriots
- Patriots released TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad with an injury settlement.
- Patriots signed DB Elliott Davison to the practice squad.
Ravens
- Ravens released K Jake Moody from the practice squad.
- Ravens signed WR Gage Larvadain to the practice squad.
Texans
- Texans placed LB Henry To’oTo’o on injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans released DB Shemar Bartholomew from the practice squad.
- Titans signed G Garrett Dellinger to the practice squad.
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