NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/15

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals

Chargers

  • Chargers placed WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith on injured reserve.
  • Chargers signed DB Isas Waxter to the practice squad.
  • Chargers signed WR Gary Jennings from the practice squad.

Chiefs

Colts

  • Colts released DB Rob Carter from the practice squad.

Commanders

Cowboys

Eagles

Jets

Packers

  • Packers released WR Chris Hilton from the practice squad.
  • Packers waived DB Trey Dean from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots released TE Shane Zylstra from the practice squad with an injury settlement.
  • Patriots signed DB Elliott Davison to the practice squad.

Ravens

Texans

Titans

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