Packers Host Six Tryout Players Including Three Receivers

The Green Bay Packers hosted six tryout players, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Here’s a list of Green Bay’s tryout players:

DT Zxavian Harris DT Jalen Hunt WR Nick Nash WR Bryce Oliver WR Quincy Skinner DE Cruz Smith

Oliver, 26, started his career at Kentucky before transferring to Youngstown State. He signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Titans re-signed him to the practice squad and promoted him to the active roster late in the season. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2026 but was waived during final roster cuts.

Cleveland signed him to the practice squad but was let go less than a week later.

In 2025, Oliver appeared in three games for the Titans and caught one pass for eight yards.