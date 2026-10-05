Tests Confirm Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper Suffered Torn Achilles

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed a torn Achilles for Packers LB Edgerrin Cooper.
Cooper was carted off the team’s Week 4 win against the Buccaneers, and the team feared he suffered a torn Achilles, which has been confirmed.
Cooper, 24, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Packers selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
He is in the third year of a four-year, $8,598,920 rookie contract that includes a $3,073,760 signing bonus.
In 2026, Cooper has appeared in four games and recorded 18 tackles, three sacks, and one interception.
We will have more on Cooper as it becomes available.
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