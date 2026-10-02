NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Jared Goff, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s Week 3 win over the Jets. Goff said he’s tried to stay disciplined against the blitz and isn’t frustrated by their offense’s lack of deep passes thus far.

“I think I’ve done a good job of being disciplined and not getting frustrated, I guess, with the lack of deep throws,” Goff said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “It’s not that we’re not calling them. It’s just that they’re playing with so much depth, and it’s my job to not get frustrated and stay within myself and take the checkdowns, and I have, and it’s been good.”

Lions S Chuck Clark had a critical strip-sack on Jets QB Geno Smith late in Detroit’s 31-24 win. Lions HC Dan Campbell praised DC Kelvin Sheppard for making the call.

“That was an outstanding call by him. I’m proud of him,” Campbell said. “It takes a lot of intestinal fortitude to hang in there and trust and believe in what you do, and your guys, what we’re about and trust them to bring it to life and then they did it. That was awesome.”

Packers

The Packers’ offensive line has struggled amidst their 1-2 start to the season, allowing QB Jordan Love to get his 31 times and ranking No. 31 in pressure percentage allowed. Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur said they are confident that veteran additions like Laken Tomlinson, Mekhi Becton and Kevin Zeitler will turn things around.

“These guys have played a lot of football, so you know they know how to play the game, and you know the game’s not too big for them,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “There’s going to be a learning curve there.”

Tomlinson thinks he can provide stability, toughness, and leadership to their offensive line.

“I feel like I can come in and provide some stability, some toughness, some leadership, as well,” Tomlinson said. “Obviously going into Year 12, I’ve played a lot of ball. I feel like I still got a lot left in the tank. I feel like I can bring a lot to the team.”

Packers OC Adam Stenavich still thinks they have an “explosive offense,” but they diverted from their usual system in Week 3’s loss to the Falcons.

“We have an explosive offense. We really do,” Stenavich said. “But we just got to make sure we run our offense. That was the thing. We didn’t do that Thursday. We’ve had a lot of hard conversations, some really productive conversations. I’ll just leave it at that. But we just need to run our offense.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson did not return in Week 3’s win over Tampa Bay after suffering a left ankle injury on the first possession. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell said Jefferson was close to returning, but his ankle wasn’t quite ready for the press coverage and double teams.

“I just know that he was pretty close to coming back in,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “He just couldn’t get there. He’s such an explosive player, and the way he gets defended, he needs to be able to have [his legs] getting off the line, press coverage, all those things. He just couldn’t quite get there. I know he was trying like crazy, and it was killing him not to get back out there.”