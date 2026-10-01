Vikings Sign CB Natrone Brooks

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed CB Natrone Brooks to the practice squad.

Brooks, 26, started his career at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before transferring to Southern Miss. He signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He returned on a futures deal in 2024 and bounced on and off the roster over the next two seasons. From there, Brooks was among their final roster cuts this year and caught on with the Lions’ practice squad before being let go.

In 2025, Brooks appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 10 total tackles and two pass deflections.