Seahawks Designate RB Zach Charbonnet To Return From PUP

The Seattle Seahawks announced they have designated RB Zach Charbonnet to return from the PUP list, clearing him to start practicing on Thursday.

Charbonnet has to miss Week 4’s contest but will be eligible to return to game action in Week 5.

He will have a 21-day window where he can practice without counting towards the 53-man roster limit before he must be activated or revert to the PUP list for the rest of the year.

Charbonnet had ACL surgery on February 20th after suffering an injury in the team’s Divisional Round win over the 49ers.

Charbonnet, 25, began his career at Michigan before transferring to UCLA for his final two seasons. He was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman and earned second and first-team All-Pac 12 selections in two years at UCLA.

The Seahawks drafted Charbonnet with the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $6,876,080 rookie contract that includes a $2,000,785 signing bonus and carries a cap figure of $1,875,294 in 2025.

In 2025, Charbonnet appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and rushed 184 times for 730 yards (4.0 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 144 yards.

We’ll have more on Charbonnet as the news is available.