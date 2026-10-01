Falcons Signing DT Gervon Dexter To Four-Year, $78M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Falcons are signing DT Gervon Dexter to a four-year, $78 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal includes $46.5 million guaranteed.

Dexter, 24, was the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $6,723,732 rookie deal through 2026 that included a signing bonus of $1,889,988.

He was entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $1,591,872 when he was traded to the Falcons this offseason for a fifth-round pick and CB Clark Phillips during roster cutdowns.

In 2026, Dexter has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded seven total tackles, 0.5 sacks and a pass defended.