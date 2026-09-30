NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Tua Tagovailoa, Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa commented on being the backup to QB Michael Penix and doing all he can to support him.

“You’ve got to do everything you can to make sure you’re not the reason he’s failing,” Tagovailoa said Tuesday, via ESPN. “So, that’s where I look at my job being right now for Mike and whatever he needs in terms of off-the-field film, extra throws, questions, whatever it is, whatever that looks like. That’s what my job description entails right now.”

“I’m always going to look at it as a competition,” Tagovailoa added. “But as I said, this is the job description right now. Mike’s the guy. We have to do everything we can to support him, and we’re going to support him.”

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said G Damien Lewis is set to miss time and has “something in his elbow.” (Mike Kaye)

said G is set to miss time and has “something in his elbow.” (Mike Kaye) Canales is confident LB Devin Lloyd will return from his calf injury in Week 4, and he called S Nick Scott ‘s rib injury a seemingly “playable condition.” (Kaye)

will return from his calf injury in Week 4, and he called S ‘s rib injury a seemingly “playable condition.” (Kaye) Regarding QB Bryce Young, Canales said he will get imaging and a diagnosis on his lower-body injury this week: “He was sore a bit, I think he took a cleat…” (Kaye)

Panthers

Panthers TE Darren Waller noted that QB Bryce Young has played at a high level since the season began, despite the team’s recent loss to the Browns, when they couldn’t get much going.

“Very poised from the jump, from everything I’ve seen in the camp to the game environment. Never rattled. If there’s an adjustment that needs to be made, never yelling at people or anything like that,” Waller said, via The Athletic. “But you can tell there’s an urgency within him and he’s trying to bring people to where he’s going and the level that he’s playing at. I think it rubs off on the offense really well. I think everybody’s really excited to just follow his lead.”