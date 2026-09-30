Panthers Plan To Re-Sign LB Maema Njongmeta To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers plan to bring back former LB Maema Njongmeta to their practice squad, according to Mike Kaye.

Njongmeta was waived by the team a couple of days ago and he cleared waivers.

Njongmeta, 25, wound up signing with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Wisconsin following the 2024 draft.

He made the team’s active roster out of training camp during his rookie season and appeared in all 17 games for them, making a start.

From there, he was waived last year as a part of Cincinnati’s final roster cuts. He was later brought back the next day to their practice squad.

Carolina signed him to their active roster off of the Bengals’ practice squad.

He’s been on and off their roster ever since.