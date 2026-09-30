Panthers Cut LB Claudin Cherelus From IR

The Carolina Panthers released LB Claudin Cherelus from injured reserve with a settlement, per the NFL transaction wire.

He had been placed on IR with a shoulder injury after Week 2. This frees him up to sign with any team. Cherelus can return to Carolina but only after the settlement has expired.

Cherelus, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Alcorn State in 2023. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets. However, the Jets waived Cherelus coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed by the Panthers.

Carolina declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent but re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2026.

In 2026, Cherelus appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle.