Seahawks Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Seattle Seahawks officially signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to their practice squad, and removed WR Malick Meiga‘s practice squad exemption.

In corresponding moves, Seattle cut S D’Anthony Bell and WR Julian Hicks from the practice squad.

Seattle’s practice squad now includes:

T Logan Brown CB Michael Dansby CB Trevon Diggs NT Deven Eastern CB Andre Fuller WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr. S Maxen Hook DE Aidan Hubbard RB Velus Jones Jr. C Federico Maranges (International) WR Ricky White III RB Jacardia Wright OT Bobby Hart G Evan Beerntsen WR Malick Meiga LB Jimmy Ciarlo

Ciarlo, 25, was a two-year starter at Army who will serve in the infantry after his playing career. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but tore his ACL and was cut with an injury designation.

The Bills signed Ciarlo last August and he stuck around on the practice squad after the preseason. He bounced on and off the active roster before being let go and catching on with the Dolphins.

Ciarlo returned to Buffalo on a futures deal but was cut coming out of the preseason. The Titans signed him to the practice squad but cut him a week ago.

In 2025, Ciarlo appeared in one game for the Bills.