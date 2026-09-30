Dolphins Re-Sign DL Keith Cooper Jr. To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they re-signed DL Keith Cooper Jr. to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Roster Move | We have signed defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr. to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/3GJ7Om9kye — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2026

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

T Gottlieb Ayedze S Major Burns RB Jarquez Hunter EDGE Rodney McGraw WR Jalen Reagor RB Carlos Washington Jr. TE Tre Watson EDGE Amari Gainer WR Will Sheppard CB Jaylin Simpson DL Mazi Smith CB Ethan Bonner EDGE Max Llewellyn LB Liam Anderson WR A.J. Henning DT James Ester DL Keith Cooper Jr.

Cooper, 23, was a three-star recruit and the No. 48-ranked edge in the 2021 recruiting class out of Dickinson, Texas. He committed to Tulane and transferred to Houston after three seasons.

He originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in October 2025. The Browns eventually signed him to their practice squad in December and he bounced on and off their roster. The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal in January and he wound up cracking their active roster. Miami waived him earlier this week.

In 2026, Cooper has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.