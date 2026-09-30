Buccaneers Officially Place WR Jalen McMillan On IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that WR Jalen McMillan has been placed on injured reserve.

We’ve officially placed Jalen McMillan on IR. Wishing you a speedy recovery, J Mac ♥️ pic.twitter.com/oarJwDaxwG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 30, 2026

He has a knee injury that is expected to take him around six to eight weeks to rehab. McMillan re-injured the PCL in his left knee on Sunday, which was bothering him during training camp.

McMillan, 24, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2022. The Buccaneers selected him with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

McMillan is in the third year of a four-year, $5,663,034 rookie contract that included a $938,568 signing bonus.

In 2026, McMillan has appeared in two games for the Buccaneers but hasn’t recorded a catch.