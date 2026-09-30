Falcons Signing LB Brian Asamoah

Jordan Schultz reports that the Falcons are signing former Vikings LB Brian Asamoah.

Asamoah, 26, is from Columbus, Ohio, and was a third-round pick in the 2022 draft by the Vikings out of Oklahoma.

He signed a four-year, $5.5 million rookie deal through 2025 and was set to make a base salary of $1,453,206 in 2025.

Minnesota waived Asamoah, and the Titans subsequently claimed him. However, he failed to make the roster and joined the Bengals’ practice squad during the 2025 season.

In 2025, Asamoah appeared in four games for the Bengals but recorded no statistics.