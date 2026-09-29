Commanders Sign OLB Charles Snowden To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders signed OLB Charles Snowden to their practice squad on Tuesday, per Nicki Jhabvala.

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

WR Jaden Bradley DT Byron Cowart CB Fred Davis II C/G Julian Good-Jones QB Sam Hartman RB Robert Henry Jr. LB Ale Kaho DT Jeffrey M’Ba (international) RB Craig Reynolds T/G Trent Scott OT Esa Pole TE Jack Westover CB Terell Smith WR Van Jefferson LB Marvin Jones (Injured) LB Austin Keys DT Ricky Barber OLB Charles Snowden

Snowden, 28, was a three-year starter at Virginia and earned second-team All-ACC honors in his final season. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chicago waived Snowden coming out of the preseason but re-signed him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal for 2022 but was again cut in September.

Snowden caught on with the Buccaneers in November 2022 but was released after training camp in 2023. He then signed with the Raiders practice squad in December 2023 and stuck around on the practice squad after signing a futures deal and being released following camp.

Snowden was signed to the Raiders’ active roster and spent the 2024 season on the 53-man roster. He re-signed in both 2025 and 2026 as an exclusive rights free agent but was let go in May before signing with the Cowboys. Dallas cut him loose in August.

In 2025, Snowden appeared in 15 games for the Raiders making nine starts and recorded 28 total tackles, two passes defended and three sacks.