Commanders Hosted Five Players Including DB Marcus Williams

The Washington Commanders officially hosted four free agents for workouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

The Commanders also hosted DE Charles Snowden for a visit.

Williams, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.

Williams made $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season and was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens. Baltimore released him in 2025.

Williams signed on to the Chargers’ practice squad last year.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in one game for the Chargers and recorded four combined tackles.