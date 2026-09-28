Commanders LB Leo Chenal To Undergo Season-Ending Neck Surgery

Jordan Schultz reports Commanders LB Leo Chenal will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday morning after suffering a fracture in his neck in Week 3.

Schultz adds Chenal has feeling in all his extremities, and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Chenal, 25, was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He just finished a four-year, $5,044,904 rookie deal and made a base salary of $3,356,000 in 2025.

Washington signed him to a three-year, $24.75 million deal this past offseason when he was testing the free agent market for the first time.

In 2026, Chenal has appeared in three games for the Commanders and recorded seven tackles.