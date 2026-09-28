Commanders Expected To Sign RB Austin Ekeler To Active Roster

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Commanders are expected to sign free agent RB Austin Ekeler to the 53-man roster pending a physical.

Ekeler is back from an Achilles injury and recently worked out with the Panthers.

Ekeler, 30, went undrafted out of Western State in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024. He signed a two-year deal with the Commanders.

In 2025, Ekeler appeared in two games for the Commanders and rushed for 43 yards on 14 carries, along with five receptions for 38 yards.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.