NFC Notes: Tucker Kraft, Jordan Love, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears WR Jahdae Walker was fined $5,620 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Lions

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft and QB Jordan Love are left wondering how the team can turn things around after some particularly bad losses to kick off the 2026 season.

“Gotta be able to go out there and … look across the line of scrimmage and say, ‘That guy is not going to beat me,’” Kraft said, via The Athletic. “It pisses me off just as much as it does the coaches when we’re out there, and we’re just error after error — like we’re just beating ourselves. I emphasize that all the time. The only people who can beat us are us. That’s it. We’re the best team in the NFL, but if we don’t go out there and play like it, no one’s going to believe us.”

“You look at that fourth quarter, they got the momentum, and they started rolling, and that’s where we kind of fell apart,” Love added. “I think obviously being in this away environment, the noise … the communication has got to be 100 percent. That’s where the momentum gets going, and we’ve got to be able to be at our best still and overcome that stuff. And I don’t think we did.”

Packers LB Ty’Ron Hopper was fined $8,325 for unnecessary roughness, and DT Chris McClellan was fined $7,167 for unnecessary roughness.