Bears QB Tyson Bagent Cleared Concussion Protocol

According to Adam Schefter, Bears QB Tyson Bagent has cleared concussion protocol and is likely in line to start over veteran Case Keenum against the Eagles on Monday night.

Chicago QB Caleb Williams will miss Week 3 with a hamstring injury and could be out even longer, meaning Bagent could start multiple games.

Bagent, 26, was a five-year starter at Shepherd University. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and won the backup job coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Bagent appeared in three games for the Bears and completed three of four passes for 47 yards. He also rushed twice for seven yards.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ QB situation as the news becomes available.