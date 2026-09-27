Caleb Williams Has Grade 2 Hamstring Injury, Could Miss 3-4 Weeks

According to Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, Bears QB Caleb Williams has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring tear and that injury typically has a three- to four-week timeline to return to play.

However, the Bears and Williams will work as hard as possible to beat that timeline, per Schefter and Rapoport.

“Here’s what I know,” Bears HC Ben Johnson said this past week. “This guy’s a little bit different than the average human being. I said that last night, I’ll double down on that. He gets back — he has in the past — a lot faster than what people can anticipate, and so I’m not putting a timeline on this. We’re going to say week-to-week. He’s going to attack this with everything that he knows.”

Williams was carted off in Week 2 after suffering a non-contact hamstring injury, but the worst-case scenario seems to have been avoided for Chicago’s signal caller.

Williams, 24, started his career at Oklahoma before following HC Lincoln Riley to USC for his final two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract that included a $25.537 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for 2028.

In 2025, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and completed 58.1 percent of pass attempts for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 77 times for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Williams and the Bears as it becomes available.