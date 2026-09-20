Bears QB Caleb Williams Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

Bears QB Caleb Williams went off the field with a right leg injury and was replaced by backup QB Tyson Bagent late in Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

The team later ruled him out with a hamstring injury, which is good news since Williams appears to have avoided a major issue.

Williams, 24, started his career at Oklahoma before following HC Lincoln Riley to USC for his final two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022. He was selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $39,486,058 rookie contract that included a $25.537 million signing bonus. The deal also includes a fifth-year option for 2028.

In 2025, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and completed 58.1 percent of pass attempts for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 77 times for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on Williams as soon as the info is available.