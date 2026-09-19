Steelers Made Three Roster Moves

The Steelers announced the elevation of RB Travis Homer and DB Doneiko Slaughter, who is being elevated for the second straight week.

Pittsburgh also placed WR Max Hurleman on the practice squad injured list.

Homer, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Miami. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Homer was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a two-year deal with the Bears in 2023. He then re-signed with Chicago on a one-year deal for 2025.

In 2025, Homer appeared in 10 games for the Bears.