Saints Elevating WR Kevin Austin & LS Scott Daly

Pet Katherine Terrell, the Saints are elevating WR Kevin Austin Jr. and LS Scott Daly for Week 2.

Austin Jr., 26, originally went undrafted out of Notre Dame back in 2022.

He caught on with the Jaguars and was among their final roster cuts, then returned to the practice squad. He signed a reserve/futures deal with the team back in January of 2023 but wound up being waived in August of that year.

Austin Jr. then signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in January 2024 and went on to win the UFL Championship with the team. He then joined the Saints that same year and has been with the team since.

In 2026, Austin has appeared in one game for the Saints but recorded no stats.