Browns Elevate LB Nathaniel Watson For Week 2

Per Chris Easterling, the Browns are elevating LB Nathaniel Watson for Week 2, his second straight elevation.

Watson, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns in 2024 out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $4.2 million rookie deal through 2027.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts this season but returned to the practice squad.

In 2026, Watson appeared in one game for Cleveland but recorded no statistics.