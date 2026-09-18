Saints Signing RB CJ Donaldson From Practice Squad

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing RB CJ Donaldson from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 2.

Donaldson, 21, whose real name is DeCarlo, hails from Coral Gables, Florida, and played three seasons for West Virginia before transferring to Ohio State.

He caught on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in April and was re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In his four years of college, Donaldson appeared in 45 games and rushed 517 times for 2,419 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns.