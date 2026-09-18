Giants Placing CB Paulson Adebo On Injured Reserve

Giants HC John Harbaugh announced that they are placing CB Paulson Adebo on injured reserve Friday, per Charlotte Carroll.

Dan Duggan notes that Adebo is dealing with a knee injury.

Adebo, 27, was a two-year starter at Stanford and was named second-team All-American as a redshirt freshman and was first-team All-PAC 12 both years as a starter. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Saints selected Adebo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,045,008 that included a signing bonus of $1,029,097.

He then signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants and restructured his deal in October 2025.

In 2026, Adebo has appeared in one game and recorded three tackles.