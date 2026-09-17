NFC Notes: Terry McLaurin, Makai Lemon, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin had just two receptions for 14 yards in their Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Washington QB Jayden Daniels said they “have answers” to deal with the coverage McLaurin is drawing.

“I think we just have answers for that, and you try to predict what you could see,” Daniels said, via CommandersWire.

Daniels reiterated that he’s trying to predict how defenses are approaching McLaurin and must take advantage of the times their veteran receiver is open.

“You’re not gonna get every answer to the test right, but you try to have predictions of, like, this could happen, and obviously Philly did a great job with their game plan of taking Terry away and forcing other guys to make plays, which they did. And when those opportunities present itself for Terry to make plays, we gotta make them at the end of the day. I gotta give him a good ball, he gotta catch it, a lot has to go on to successfully have a play. But moving forward, man, we just have answers for that, and not gonna force-feed Terry the ball, but still go through my reads, but when those opportunities present itself for Terry to go make plays, I know he’ll make them,” Daniels said.

Eagles

Eagles OC Sean Mannion said first-round WR Makai Lemon will be more involved in the offense moving forward after finishing with negative receiving yards in his debut.

“Makai, he’s doing a great job,” Mannion said, via Eagles Wire. “We’re moving him all around the formation. We’re asking him to do a multitude of different things as a young player. He caught a nice flat route early on. We had a screen that they defended well, really two screens to him that they defended well.”

Giants

Giants FB Patrick Ricard said he takes pride in doing the dirty work for the offense that doesn’t show up on the box score.

“I’m like the secret sauce to where you put me in different spots to get the advantage, and I’m usually a mismatch of who I’m blocking because I’m usually bigger than them, to where I think it’s really an advantage for the offense. And it’s a lot of fun,” he said, via Giants Wire. “It’s a lot of fun to be in this offense, to be moved around a lot in motion and shift and be in different spots. It’s almost like Where’s Waldo on Sundays, and it can be a lot for a defense to defend.“