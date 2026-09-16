AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Travis Kelce, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos were disappointing in their one-sided 31-10 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1. Denver QB Bo Nix admitted their offense made “way too many” penalties, negative mistakes, and turnovers that cost them a chance.

“When you give a good team a lot of chances, short fields and long yardage situations on third downs, a good team like that is going to exploit it,” Nix said, via BroncosWire. “We had way too many penalties, way too many negative plays, turnovers, putting our defense in bad spots. From a whole offense, team, we just didn’t play very good.”

Nix is taking accountability for Denver’s bad performance and is confident other players will take ownership of the situation as well.

“We know we have to be better,” Nix said. “There are a lot of guys in that locker room that are going to take ownership and be better. It starts with me, and it starts with our offense. We’re going to be better. We don’t have a choice but to get better. It was a nasty wake-up call today.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had three receptions for 71 yards, including his long 59-yard catch-and-run in Week 1’s win over the Broncos. Kansas City HC Andy Reid praised Kelce for his performance after going into the season with some skepticism around him.

“Kelce, he dusted it off, right? Three for 71 yards. Pretty good for an old man that people look crosseyed at,” Reid said, via PFT.

Reid said CB Mansoor Delane (shoulder) practiced on Wednesday, per Matt Derrick.

(shoulder) practiced on Wednesday, per Matt Derrick. Reid also mentioned that LB Cooper McDonald (knee) will be placed on injured reserve, while LT Josh Simmons (back) and S Chamarri Conner (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

Raiders

Raiders OC Klint Kubiak on TE Brock Bowers potentially returning in Week 2: “He’s working his tail off to get back out on the field…It’s really important to him to play as soon as possible.”

on TE potentially returning in Week 2: “He’s working his tail off to get back out on the field…It’s really important to him to play as soon as possible.” Kubiak on still not wanting to rush Bowers into action: “We’re going to listen to Alex Guerrero and the trainers and the experts and follow their advice…We’re gonna be smart with him, but if he’s ready to play, he’s gonna play.” (Warren)

Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the latest Bowers would be back on the field is Week 4 against the Chiefs, but there’s a good chance it’s sooner than that.

Raiders TE Michael Mayer‘s three-year, $45 million contract extension includes an $8 million signing bonus and $30 million guaranteed. He’s set to make a guaranteed salary of $11 million in 2027, and non-guaranteed salaries of $11.735 million in 2028 and $12.105 million in 2029. He can also make up to $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (OverTheCap)